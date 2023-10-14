IND vs PAK World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah produces two gems to leave Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan flummoxed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah.

India put up a sensational bowling display to bundle Pakistan out for just 191 in a round-robin fixture of the ongoing World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14 and the star of the show for the Men in Blue turned out to be Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he got two wickets in his seven-over spell and bagged two crucial scalps for the Men in Blue. The 29-year-old pacer helped India see the back of Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan who was one shy of a well-deserved half-century.

It took a subtle change of pace from Bumrah to get rid of the set Rizwan. The Ahmedabad-born bowled a slower one that pitched outside of the off-stump, gripped in the surface and came back sharply into Rizwan who got outfoxed by the variation in pace.

Watch Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal:

The wicketkeeper batter was through the shot early, played all around the delivery and seemed flummoxed as the ball hit the timber and Rizwan could hear the death rattle. Rizwan's dismissal swung the game completely in India's favour and marked the end of Pakistan's hopes of getting to an imposing batting total on the board batting first.

Bumrah's genius was not limited to Rizwan's dismissal, he backed it up with another delivery that won the hearts of the Indian spectators seated at the venue.

India's bowling spearhead bowled a near-perfect length ball that landed on the off stump and went on to kiss the top of off leaving Shadab Khan absolutely clueless. Shadab played down the wrong line and the ball straightened enough to miss the outside half off the bat.

Watch Shadab Khan's dismissal:



Pakistan fell way short of a competitive total and got bundled out for just 191 runs in 42.5 overs after being asked to put runs on the board.

