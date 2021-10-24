IND vs PAK Toss Live Updates T20 World Cup: Who will win the toss, Kohli or Babar Azam

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, October 23. The match is set to start live at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Virat Kohli-led India will face Babar Azam's Pakistan in a high octane Group 2 clash in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IND vs PAK Super 12 Match Online.

India (probable XI) KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI) Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan Toss history at T20 World Cup

Toss head to head:

Matches: 5; India won 3; Pakistan won 2

2007 World T20 Group stage Pakistan decided to field first; Match ended in a tie

2007 World T20 Final India decided to bat first; India won by 5 runs

2012 T20 World Cup Super 8 Pakistan decided to bat first; India won by 8 wickets

2014 T20 World Cup Group 2 India decided to bowl first; won by 7 wickets

2016 T20 World Cup Group 2 India decided to bowl first; won by 6 wickets