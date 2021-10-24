India vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Super 12 match Online

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO India vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. The sensitive nature of the cross-border relationship between the neighbours has led to minimal sporting engagements and cricket has always become the vehicle of one-upmanship for the fans on both sides.

In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli's ears with his 'diamond crusted info-nuggets', which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation. (With inputs from PTI)

Read full preview: India's megastars ready to pounce on Pakistan's pretenders in T20 World Cup

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Super 12 Match and TV Telecast. You can watch IND vs PAK Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The IND vs PAK (India vs Pakistan) will be the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IND vs PAK match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch IND vs PAK Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch IND vs PAK on Hotstar and Star Sports.

At what time does India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 24 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Pakistan (Playing XI) Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haider Ali.