IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma races ahead of MS Dhoni, shatters THIS record

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: The most awaited clash of the year is here. India are taking on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and they will try to outplay each other and start their campaign on a victorious note. As Rohit Sharma, the skipper of the Indian team took the field against Pakistan, he created unique history. Rohit has now become the most capped player for India in the shortest format of the game. Skipper Sharma has raced ahead of former India player and two-time World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma is playing his eighth T20 World Cup which is a record in itself. Skipper Sharma has debuted for India in the 2007 World Cup as a 20-year-old boy and since then he never looked back. Rohit has been an ensemble part of team India in every T20 World Cup that has been played so far. The match that Rohit is playing against Pakistan and is leading India in is his 34th match across all T20 World Cups. Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni played 33 matches in all World Cups. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left-handed batter and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has played a total of 31 matches across all World Cups.

The last time when India played against Pakistan in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup hosted by the United Arab Emirates, Babar Azam, and his side got the better of Virat Kohli's team India. This loss to Pakistan derailed India's campaign and dampened their spirits. As a ripple effect, this caused major shift changes in the Indian cricketing scenario. Rohit Sharma was assigned the captaincy duties whereas coach Rahul Dravid took on the coaching duties from Ravi Shastri. Team India have only won one T20 World Cup that too in 2007 and since then, they haven't been able to repeat their heroics and Rohit will certainly want to change that.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

