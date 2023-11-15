World Cup 2023 semi-final: India win toss, opt to bat; Rohit Sharma gives 'used pitch' as key reason

Follow us on Image Source : AP India won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup 2023

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 15. Rohit said that the wicket looked good but was on the slower side since it's a used pitch and suggested that it could get slower as the game progressed, something which New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson alluded to as well which is why he wanted to bat first as well.

Batting first at Wankhede is a huge advantage considering how poor the batters have performed in the powerplay while batting second and since the track will be fresh to bat first, the team defending could put on a really big score and the chasing side might succumb under pressure, as has been the case in the tournament.

Both teams went unchanged as the Men in Blue hope to get a big score first up and defend later to qualify for their fourth final in ODI World Cup history.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

More to follow...

