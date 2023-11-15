Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma scripts World Cup history, breaks Chris Gayle's twin all-time records

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma scripts World Cup history, breaks Chris Gayle's twin all-time records

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma got off to yet another flier in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as he raced off to 45 off just 22 against New Zealand in the semi-final. On the way to his quickfire knock, Rohit scripted World Cup history while leaving behind Chris Gayle on the list.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2023 15:08 IST
Rohit Sharma broke a couple of all-time World Cup records
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma broke a couple of all-time World Cup records as he gave a good start to India in the World Cup 2023 semi-final

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma continued to launch sixes and play fast in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as it may be the semi-final but he continued with his attacking approach as New Zealand found themselves on the receiving end of the carnage yet again in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Rohit hit four 6s and as many 4s as he raced off to 45 off 22 before mistiming a lofted shot off Tim Southee on 47. 

Meanwhile, Rohit scripted World Cup history as the Indian captain has now the most sixes in the tournament in his name as he reached the 50 sixes mark. Rohit broke Chris Gayle's twin records as he not only left the West Indies legend behind in the overall list but also in a single edition. Rohit has hit 28 sixes in the 2023 edition while Gayle had 26 sixes to his name in the 2015 edition of the Cricket World Cup.

Most sixes in ODI World Cup history

51 - Rohit Sharma (India) in 27 innings

49 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) in 34 innings
43 - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) in 23 innings
37 - AB de Villiers (South Africa) in 22 innings
37 - David Warner (Australia) in 27 innings

Most sixes in a single World Cup edition

28 - Rohit Sharma (India) in 2023
26 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) in 2015
22 - Eoin Morgan (England) in 2019
22 - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) in 2023
21 - AB de Villiers (South Africa) in 2015
21 - Quinton de Kock (South Africa) in 2023

Related Stories
IND vs NZ Semi Final Live score: Gill and Kohli keep India ahead after Rohit's onslaught

IND vs NZ Semi Final Live score: Gill and Kohli keep India ahead after Rohit's onslaught

World Cup 2023 semi-final: India win toss, opt to bat; Rohit Sharma gives 'used pitch' as key reason

World Cup 2023 semi-final: India win toss, opt to bat; Rohit Sharma gives 'used pitch' as key reason

India TV Poll Results: Who do you consider to be the most successful captain of the Indian team?

India TV Poll Results: Who do you consider to be the most successful captain of the Indian team?

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News