IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma scripts World Cup history, breaks Chris Gayle's twin all-time records

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma broke a couple of all-time World Cup records as he gave a good start to India in the World Cup 2023 semi-final

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma continued to launch sixes and play fast in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as it may be the semi-final but he continued with his attacking approach as New Zealand found themselves on the receiving end of the carnage yet again in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Rohit hit four 6s and as many 4s as he raced off to 45 off 22 before mistiming a lofted shot off Tim Southee on 47.

Meanwhile, Rohit scripted World Cup history as the Indian captain has now the most sixes in the tournament in his name as he reached the 50 sixes mark. Rohit broke Chris Gayle's twin records as he not only left the West Indies legend behind in the overall list but also in a single edition. Rohit has hit 28 sixes in the 2023 edition while Gayle had 26 sixes to his name in the 2015 edition of the Cricket World Cup.

Most sixes in ODI World Cup history

51 - Rohit Sharma (India) in 27 innings

49 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) in 34 innings

43 - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) in 23 innings

37 - AB de Villiers (South Africa) in 22 innings

37 - David Warner (Australia) in 27 innings

Most sixes in a single World Cup edition

28 - Rohit Sharma (India) in 2023

26 - Chris Gayle (West Indies) in 2015

22 - Eoin Morgan (England) in 2019

22 - Glenn Maxwell (Australia) in 2023

21 - AB de Villiers (South Africa) in 2015

21 - Quinton de Kock (South Africa) in 2023

More to follow...

