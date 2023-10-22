IND vs NZ Live score: India aim to break World Cup jinx against New Zealand

Least grass I've seen in Dharamsala, it will be on the slower side. What one must worry about is the dew, and how much dew comes on. It is a lot cooler here, so that will be a factor taken into account as well. This pitch will be on the slower side, but still a good wicket to bat on. Despite there being dew, teams though shouldn't be afraid to bat first, reckons Ravi Shastri alongside Simon Doull.
A glimpse of the pitch courtesy Dinesh Karthik...Win the toss and???
As expected it is a bit cloudy. But there is no rain at the moment. Hope it stays the same way and we get to witness full 100 overs action!!
Well...the record is not so great...Here are some insights...
New Zealand have defeated - England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan
India have defeated - Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh
Matches Played - 8
India Won - 3
New Zealand Won - 5
Hello and Welcome!!!
India and New Zealand will lock horns at Dharamsala today. It is a huge game and certainly a race to be on top of the points table. Winning streak of one of the teams will definitely break today. But there is a little forecast for rain today and it is already cloudy in Dharamsala. We will bring you all the live updates related to the match. Stay tuned!!!
