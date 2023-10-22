Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ Live score: India aim to break World Cup jinx against New Zealand
Live now

IND vs NZ Live score: India aim to break World Cup jinx against New Zealand

IND Vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the 21st match of the tournament. Both teams are unbeaten at the moment and the winning streak of one of the sides will break today. Follow for Latest updates on IND vs NZ.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2023 13:20 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ

IND vs NZ Live score: India aim to break World Cup jinx against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Live: India and New Zealand have won all their four matches so far in World Cup 2023. The winning streak of one of the teams will break today. However, team India has a poor record against New Zealand in the mega event and last beat them in World Cup 2003. The loss in the semifinal of World Cup 2019 must be still hurting and this is a perfect chance for India for avenge for that defeat. But will they be able to beat New Zealand? Or Will the Kiwi dominance over India continue? Follow for the latest updates...

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs NZ Live score Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 22, 2023 1:20 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report from experts

    Least grass I've seen in Dharamsala, it will be on the slower side. What one must worry about is the dew, and how much dew comes on. It is a lot cooler here, so that will be a factor taken into account as well. This pitch will be on the slower side, but still a good wicket to bat on. Despite there being dew, teams though shouldn't be afraid to bat first, reckons Ravi Shastri alongside Simon Doull.

  • Oct 22, 2023 1:15 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    A glimpse of the pitch courtesy Dinesh Karthik...Win the toss and???

  • Oct 22, 2023 1:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    How's the weather in Dharamsala?

    As expected it is a bit cloudy. But there is no rain at the moment. Hope it stays the same way and we get to witness full 100 overs action!!

  • Oct 22, 2023 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India's record vs New Zealand in ICC events in last 20 years

    Well...the record is not so great...Here are some insights...

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:59 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India and New Zealand's World Cup journey so far

    New Zealand have defeated - England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan

    India have defeated - Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:41 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    World Cup Head to Head

    Matches Played - 8

    India Won - 3

    New Zealand Won - 5

  • Oct 22, 2023 12:24 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome!!!

    India and New Zealand will lock horns at Dharamsala today. It is a huge game and certainly a race to be on top of the points table. Winning streak of one of the teams will definitely break today. But there is a little forecast for rain today and it is already cloudy in Dharamsala. We will bring you all the live updates related to the match. Stay tuned!!!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News