Sunday, August 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India aim to seal series against Ireland
Live now

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India aim to seal series against Ireland

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Team India will be eager to seal the three-match T20I series against Ireland in the second game in Dublin after winning the series opener by 2 runs owing to the DLS method.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2023 19:07 IST
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live score
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live score

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India aim to seal series against Ireland

Team India will be out to seal the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, August 20 after winning the opening game owing to the DLS method. The Men in Blue did most things right, probably all with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna returned for India after their respective injury layoffs. While Bumrah was out for 11 months, Krishna was returning after a year as the duo's quality proved to be too much for the Irish batters. Bumrah set the tone with twin strikes in the very first over before the likes of Prasidh and Ravi Bishnoi sprung to the action. Artshdeep went for a few but the hard work in the first 10 overs ensured that India were chasing a low score of 140. The rain interrupted the game but India had gotten 47 runs before that and it was just 2 more runs than the DLS par score and enough for India to take a 1-0 lead.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I live score

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 20, 2023 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi

  • Aug 20, 2023 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Ireland playing XI

    Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

  • Aug 20, 2023 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India to bat first after Ireland win toss, both teams unchanged

    Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I under bright conditions at Malahide. Ireland suffered a top-order collapse in the first game and will be hoping to rectify their mistakes.

  • Aug 20, 2023 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A full game is on the cards - BCCI's weather update

  • Aug 20, 2023 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Will India make any changes?

    Two debuts were handed out in the series opener to Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna, who was also returning from an injury and it seems like the Men in Blue will not change the winning combination given there's a series to be won still.

  • Aug 20, 2023 6:55 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India will take on Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin

    Team India will be eager to seal the T20I series in the second of the three games in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. India won the first game by the DLS method after Jasprit Bumrah's exploits on return.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News