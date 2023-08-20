IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India aim to seal series against Ireland

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India aim to seal series against IrelandTeam India will be out to seal the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, August 20 after winning the opening game owing to the DLS method. The Men in Blue did most things right, probably all with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna returned for India after their respective injury layoffs. While Bumrah was out for 11 months, Krishna was returning after a year as the duo's quality proved to be too much for the Irish batters. Bumrah set the tone with twin strikes in the very first over before the likes of Prasidh and Ravi Bishnoi sprung to the action. Artshdeep went for a few but the hard work in the first 10 overs ensured that India were chasing a low score of 140. The rain interrupted the game but India had gotten 47 runs before that and it was just 2 more runs than the DLS par score and enough for India to take a 1-0 lead.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I live score