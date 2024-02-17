IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal aces major cricket stat; Ravindra Jadeja joins 200-wicket club

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating his century in Rajkot on February 17, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his third Test century to put India in a comfortable position on Day 3 of the third Test match against England on Saturday. After an impressive bowling performance, Indian batters dominated in the second innings to post 196/2, stretching the lead to 322 in the Rajkot Test.

Jaiswal stole the limelight in the last session on Day 3 by smashing a 122-ball hundred before getting retired hurt. Jaiswal has been in sensational form in this series with his second century and leads the scoring chart with 435 runs in six innings.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter also became the first cricketer to record 500 international runs in 2024. Jaiswal also marked a major milestone in India's Test cricket history today as he now holds the highest batting average among players who have played a minimum of ten Test innings.

Jaiswal took the top spot, replacing former cricketer Vinod Kambli with 751 runs in just 13* Test innings with a batting average of 62.58.

Highest batting average for India in Tests (Min of 10 innings):

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 62.58 in 13 innings Vindo Kambli - 54.20 in 21 innings Sachin Tendulkar - 53.78 in 329 innings Rahul Dravid - 52.63 in 284 innings Sunil Gavaskar - 51.12 in 214 innings

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also recorded another milestone after taking two wickets in the first innings on Day 3. The experienced spin all-rounder completed 200 Test wickets on Indian soil and became the only fifth bowler to do so. Jadeja now has taken 201 wickets in 42* Tests in India at an amazing average of 21.08 with ten five-wicket hauls so far.

Most Test wickets in India