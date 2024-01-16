Virat Kohli gets permission from BCCI to attend Ram Temple Consecration on Jan 22 before England Tests: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli received invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple event on January 22

As the ongoing Afghanistan T20 series is upon its final destination, Bengaluru, for the series final, the preparations and plans for the England Test series have begun for the Indian team. The Indian team is set to assemble in Hyderabad on January 20 ahead of the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which kicks off the five-match series on January 25. However, as per reports, Virat Kohli, will be missing the preparations just for a day as he is among a host of celebrities invited to the Ram Temple consecration on January 22.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Kohli will leave the Indian camp after his nets session on January 21 to be in Ayodhya the next day for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the newly-constructed Ram Temple. Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were the top Indian cricketers to get the invite for the event.

The Indian players and coaching staff will get a two-day break after the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, which concludes on Wednesday, January 17. The team members will begin the nets session as soon as they arrive in Hyderabad three days later.

This will be England's first Test tour under the current leadership of captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum and it will be a huge challenge for the visitors and their new positive approach 'Bazball'. England have been training for the series and the Indian conditions in Abu Dhabi and are looking forward to the challenge. England are set to land in India for the series three days before the first Test kicks off.

However, England have been slammed left, right and centre by their former players for not playing a practice game in India before the series and for arriving in the country just three days before. Many have even predicted that they will not be surprised if India win the series 5-0.