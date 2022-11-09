Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
  IND vs ENG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup: Here's everything to know about Adelaide Oval

IND vs ENG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup: Here's everything to know about Adelaide Oval

India vs England, Adelaide Oval: The average score in Adelaide this World Cup has been 157. The deck is one of the better batting surfaces in Australia

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2022 20:49 IST
India vs England, Adelaide Oval: Pitch Report
Image Source : GETTY India vs England, Adelaide Oval: Pitch Report

India and England are all set to lock horns in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 in a bid to book a seat against Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

Before the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the semifinals - Adelaide Oval. 

IND vs ENG, Pitch Report

The average score in Adelaide this World Cup has been 157. The deck is one of the better batting surfaces in Australia, and the fact the ground has short square boundaries also makes strokeplay a little riskier. 

Apart from being a great batting track, the pitch offers consistent pace and bounce throughout the 40 overs.

Will Toss Matter?

Well, this is where things get a little trickier. The team that has won the toss for the last 11 times has gone on to lose the game. Yes, you read that right. The record for the team batting first in the Super 12 stage has been 4 wins and 2 losses. 

So, the captain who wins the toss might be tempted to bat first because runs on the board in a big game are always a great way to go ahead. 

Also Read: Babar Azam, Lady Luck, Black Caps and fifty that drove Pakistan to final of T20 World Cup

Basic Stats

  • Total matches: 14
  • Matches won batting first: 7
  • Matches won bowling first: 6

Average Stats

  • Average 1st Inns scores: 155
  • Average 2nd Inns scores: 143

Score Stats

  • The highest total recorded: 233/2 by AUS vs SL
  • The lowest total recorded: 117/10 by ZIM vs NED
  • The highest score chased: 170/1 by AUSW vs ENGW
  • The lowest score defended: 25/0 by ENGW vs AUSW

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England Squad

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

