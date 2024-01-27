Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
  5. IND vs ENG Live Score 1st Test Day 3: India's domination puts England in deep trouble in Hyderabad
IND vs ENG Live Score 1st Test Day 3: India sit on top of England after the first two days in the IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue began the day with a lead of 175 and three wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar were unbeaten on Day 2.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2024 8:06 IST
IND vs ENG Live Score 1st Test, India vs England
IND vs ENG Live Score 1st Test Day 3: After yet another dominant performance on the second day of the IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the hosts are having a big domination on the series opener now. Rohit Sharma's India scored 302 runs and lost six wickets on the second day to reach 421/7 overall in England's reply to 246. The Men in Blue have a healthy 175-run lead and still have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the middle - both of whom are batting like proper batters. They have already added 63 runs for the 8th wicket and look to swell India's lead.

On the other hand, England are fretting with not much control with the ball throughout this time. Jack Leach has also picked up an injury, which resulted in him blowing only 16 overs out of the 87 on the second day. England are in deep trouble, the match looks gone from them with the hosts having more than a hand on it now. However, they would like their spinners - Leach, Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed to help wrap India's batting and then come out with some great batting display to make a comeback. Follow for all the updates on the IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 here.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Latest updates

  • Jan 27, 2024 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India Vs England Live: How many is enough for the hosts?

    India are leading by 175 already and might have put England in very deep trouble surely. They have probably batted them out of the game too. But the hosts would want to be sure enough before making any declaration that this game is theirs now.

  • Jan 27, 2024 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND VS ENG LIVE: It's Day 3 in India vs England game in Hyderabad!

    Hello and Welcome everyone. It's the third day of the IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India sit pretty much on top of England after having a brilliant day with the bat. They scored 302 runs on the second day and lost six wickets to reach 421/7 by stumps. England made 246 runs only and the hosts lead by 175 runs with still three wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are in the middle, looking well-set as they are batting like proper batters. It would take some sensational effort from England to make a comeback into this Test match now. Stay with us as we head into the moving day of the game.

