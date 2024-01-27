Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs ENG 1st Test Live

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st Test Day 3: India's domination puts England in deep trouble in Hyderabad

IND vs ENG Live Score 1st Test Day 3: After yet another dominant performance on the second day of the IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the hosts are having a big domination on the series opener now. Rohit Sharma 's India scored 302 runs and lost six wickets on the second day to reach 421/7 overall in England's reply to 246. The Men in Blue have a healthy 175-run lead and still have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the middle - both of whom are batting like proper batters. They have already added 63 runs for the 8th wicket and look to swell India's lead.

On the other hand, England are fretting with not much control with the ball throughout this time. Jack Leach has also picked up an injury, which resulted in him blowing only 16 overs out of the 87 on the second day. England are in deep trouble, the match looks gone from them with the hosts having more than a hand on it now. However, they would like their spinners - Leach, Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed to help wrap India's batting and then come out with some great batting display to make a comeback. Follow for all the updates on the IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 here.

Match Scorecard