Major blow for England as Jack Leach ruled out of second Test against India; Ben Stokes hints at replacement

In a major injury blow to England, the experienced spinner Jack Leach has been officially ruled out of the second Test match against India on Wednesday. England captain Ben Stokes confirmed the spinner's unavailability for the Vizag Test starting on February 2 due to a knee injury he sustained in the opening match in Hyderabad.

Stokes also hinted at a potential debut for the youngster Shoaib Bashir who missed the Hyderabad Test due to a delay in visa clearance.

"He's ruled out of the second Test," Stokes said. "Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a haematoma in his leg. It's a big shame for us, a big shame for Jack, obviously after a long time out of the game with his back. To sustain that injury, first game back, obviously it's frustrating. But it's something we're assessing every day. The medical team have taken over that, and hopefully, it's not something that's too serious and keeps him out for longer in the series."

