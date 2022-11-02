Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Men in Blue silence Bangla Tigers; Arshdeep, Hardik shine with ball

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Men in Blue silence Bangla Tigers; Arshdeep, Hardik shine with ball

T20 World Cup, Super 12: In a game affected by rain, Bangladesh lost to India by 5 runs.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 17:55 IST
Litton Das' run out turned out to be the game changing moment for India.
Image Source : GETTY Litton Das' run out turned out to be the game changing moment for India.

In a rain-affected match that had its share of thrills, India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs.

Shakib won the toss and put India to bat first. Batting first, India, led by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, put 184 on board. Rahul returned to form with a good-looking fifty, while Kohli continued to put in the good work, smashing another half-century. 

Chasing 185, Bangladesh got off to a solid start, with Litton Das racing away to 50 off just 21 balls before rain played spoilsport. The break worked in India's favour as the revised target of 151 in 16 overs put Bangla batters off track, and India eventually won the game. 

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took 2 wickets each and were the pick among the Indian bowlers. 

Related Stories
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli leaves behind Mahela Jayawardene to create massive World Record

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli leaves behind Mahela Jayawardene to create massive World Record

T20 World Cup 2022: Is Pakistan Cricket Board blaming Fakhar Zaman for knee injury?

T20 World Cup 2022: Is Pakistan Cricket Board blaming Fakhar Zaman for knee injury?

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Men in Blue silence Bangla Tigers; Arshdeep, Hardik shine with ball

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Men in Blue silence Bangla Tigers; Arshdeep, Hardik shine with ball

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Mohammad Asif to Lungi Ngidi, best bowling figures vs India across events

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News

X