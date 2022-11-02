IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Men in Blue silence Bangla Tigers; Arshdeep, Hardik shine with ball

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Litton Das' run out turned out to be the game changing moment for India.

In a rain-affected match that had its share of thrills, India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs.

Shakib won the toss and put India to bat first. Batting first, India, led by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, put 184 on board. Rahul returned to form with a good-looking fifty, while Kohli continued to put in the good work, smashing another half-century.

Chasing 185, Bangladesh got off to a solid start, with Litton Das racing away to 50 off just 21 balls before rain played spoilsport. The break worked in India's favour as the revised target of 151 in 16 overs put Bangla batters off track, and India eventually won the game.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took 2 wickets each and were the pick among the Indian bowlers.

