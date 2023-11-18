IND vs AUS Match Prediction: Who will win World Cup 2023 Final match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins with World Cup 2023 trophy

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to farewell with a high-voltage India vs Australia encounter in the final on Sunday. An ultimate glory waits for the winner with both India and Australia ready to produce their best at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

With an unbeaten run in the group stage followed by a statement 70-run win against New Zealand in the semis, the Indian side enters the final showdown as favourites. They beat Australia in their opening game in Chennai and that led to utter dominance with straight ten wins.

Australia struggled in the first two games and were pushed to the bottom position in the points table. But Pat Cummins-led side managed to rise to the highest with eight consecutive wins, including a thrilling triumph over South Africa in the semi-final game in Kolkata.

Match Details

Match: ICC World Cup 2023, Final

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 HD, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia probable playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Virat Kohli

The star Indian batter has taken the tournament by storm with 711 runs in 10 innings. Kohli scored his 50th ODI century during the semifinal clash against New Zealand to become the first-ever cricketer to reach the historic 700-run mark in the World Cup edition. He has managed to bag only one fifty in eight ODI matches played at this venue but his current form makes him the best batter going into the summit clash on Sunday.

Best Bowler of the Match: Mohammed Shami

The experienced Indian pacer took seven wickets against New Zealand in the semifinal match to shatter all-time bowling records. Shami's sensational World Cup has helped him get 23 wickets in just 6 innings, one more than Australia's Adam Zampa and also made him India's all-time leading wicket-taker in tournament history. Shami has played considerable cricket in Ahmedabad with the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans and can utilize that experience to make an impact in the final.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

