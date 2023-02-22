IND vs AUS 2023: Tale of Ravindra Jadeja's iconic comeback

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravindra Jadeja in action

IND vs AUS 2023: The ongoing India vs Australia Test series has witnessed Sir Jadeja's dominance. The visitors lost two consecutive Test matches in three days and are currently trying to break free from the shackles of defeat. Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to international cricket after 5 long months has had a huge role to play in India's current success. With the bat in his hands, Jadeja has scored 96 runs at an average of 48.00, and with the ball, Jadeja has taken 17 wickets so far.

Jadeja was out with a knee injury which further escalated into surgery. The Border Gavaskar Trophy marks the return of the prolific all-rounder. Jadeja's phenomenal performance has earned him high praise from everybody including former Indian cricketers. Jadeja has been a crucial member of the Indian cricket team and with performances like these, it is almost certain that he will contribute heavily to the series and help India win by a margin of 4-0.

ALSO READ | Allan Border lashes out on Australian skipper Pat Cummins

Nobody can question Jadeja's capability with the ball and as usual, he has been brilliant. He has improved massively with the bat as well. He is so good that he can bat at No. 4 or No. 5. At the moment he is the best all-rounder and only Ben Stokes can be compared to him. In Delhi, he was just fabulous and he did not compromise on his accuracy. He was relentless with the stump-to-stump line. The Aussies tried to sweep on a track that hardly had any bounce on offer and this led to their downfall.

In Nagpur, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs, whereas in Delhi, India defeated Australia by a margin of 6 wickets. India are 2-0 up in the series and they have retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy as of now. The 3rd Test match will start on March 1, 2022, and will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

ALSO READ | Former India opener hits back at Venkatesh Prasad, defends KL Rahul's selection despite poor run

Latest Cricket News