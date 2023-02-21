IND vs AUS 2023: Allan Border lashes out on Australian skipper Pat Cummins | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Allan Border lashes out on Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS 2023: The Australian team is currently in shackles of defeat and they don't look like breaking free from it anytime soon. The Indian cricket team has completely dominated the Aussies and they finished both Test matches in three days. In the first Test match that was played in Nagpur, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs and in the second Test match that was played in Delhi, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets.

Spin has been playing on the minds of the Aussies, they trained hard for it, but it hasn't helped them in any way. Australia tried to be pretty cautious as they went in with three spinners in the Delhi Test. Skipper Pat Cummins was the only speedster in the side, but this plan backfired and the Aussies could not pave their way out of it. Former Australia skipper who won their maiden ODI World Cup in 1987, Allan Border isn't impressed by Pat Cummins and his strategies and he said that Cummins under-bowled himself in the second Test. Surprisingly, Pat Cummins had faced only one defeat before he came to India. Cummins ended up bowling only 13 overs and all of it came during India's first batting innings.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESPat Cummins leading his team back to the dressing room in the second Test match

Allan Border while speaking to SEN Radio said:

To me, the fast bowler, it's always fraught with danger. I thought Pat grossly under-bowled himself in that Test match. There were opportunities when things were starting to go stray, particularly in the Indian first innings when we had them on the ropes and they formed a good partnership, a couple of blasts from him running in and bowling some short stuff for two or three overs. There are other guys out on the field I suppose who could go to the captain and say, ‘mate, why don’t you have a bowl?

Australia had firm control of the second Test match after they reduced India to 139 for 7. India were rescued by Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin who registered a 114-run stand.

