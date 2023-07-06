ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, SCO vs NED - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club

Scotland (SCO) will take on Netherlands (NED) in their last ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club on Thursday, July 6. Very few predicted both teams being in contention for the ODI World Cup squad prior to the tournament. Scotland ended Zimbabwe's campaign with a deserving win in the last game while Netherlands kept their hopes alive by beating Oman. The Dutch side need to win a game by 32 runs or more while Scotland need a win by any margin to confirm the World Cup qualification.

​Pitch Report - SCO vs NED

The pitch at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Both pacers and spinners have enjoyed a good amount of help at this venue throughout the qualifiers. Netherlands restricted Sri Lanka to just 213 runs in the first innings in their last game here while Scotland beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs while defending just 234 runs.

​Will Toss Matter?

Very unlikely. Considering the importance of the game, both reams will prefer to bowl first on Thursday as they need a target set while chasing a World Cup spot. Scotland will enter this game as favorites, having won four of their last five ODI encounters against the Dutch side and due to their latest morale-boosting win against Zimbabwe at this venue.

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 91

Matches won batting first: 38

Matches won bowling first: 48

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 234

Average 2nd Innings scores: 199

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 399/1 (50 Ov) by PAK vs ZIM

Highest score chased - 329/9 (49.5 Ov) by ZIM vs NZ

Lowest total recorded - 48/10 (23.2 Ov) by ZIM-W vs BAN-W

Lowest score defended - 196/10 (43 Ov) by ZIM vs AFG

Full Squads -

Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Jack Jarvis

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

