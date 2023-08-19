ICC unveils mascots for Cricket World Cup 2023, hands chance to fans for naming them

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB @ICC World Cup 2023 mascots

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday unveiled two mascots for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The International body unveiled two characters - male and female portraying a batter and a bowler's role on a cricket pitch. Moreover, the body opened the platform for the fans to name them.

The Cricket World Cup is set to begin on October 5 with India being the lone hosts for the 50-over tournament. India host a World Cup in its country after seven years, 2016 was the last occasion when the T20 World Cup took place in the nation. However, as the fans are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold, the cricket body has unveiled two mascots. The development took place during an event in Gurugram where U19 champions Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma were present. ICC also asked the fans to name the mascots and kept the deadline as August 27.

"We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The perpetual characters signify cricket's universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said.

Tetley added that these mascots have the power to connect with the fans and children. "In line with the ICC's and cricket's priority to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events." The mascots will engage with the fans in person. They would be in touch through broadcast and digital platforms.

The Cricket World Cup remains nearly one and a half months away. Defending champions England will face 2019 runners-up New Zealand in the first match of the tournament, while India will begin their campaign with a game against Australia on October 8.

