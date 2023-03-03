ICC Rankings: Richa Ghosh jumps 21 places after T20 World Cup performance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Richa Ghosh in action

India's young wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh, who performed brilliantly in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup, has made tremendous gain in the ICC Women's T20 rankings. She has jumped 21 places in the batter's ranking in the shortest format of cricket on Friday. Ghosh won everyone's heart with her performance in the recently played T20 World Cup where the senior batters of the team were unable to score runs. She scored runs at a strike rate of over 130 during the tournament.

Richa Ghosh has reached 22nd position in this year's ICC rankings. The 19-year-old Richa from Siliguri scored 136 runs at an average of 68 and was the second highest run-scorer behind Smriti Mandhana (151 runs). She played three unbeaten innings which included 31 against Pakistan, 44 against West Indies and 47 against England.

Gains in ICC T20 rankings

The biggest jumps in the rankings were made by Vishmi Gunaratne of Sri Lanka and spinner Charlie Dean of England. Gunaratne jumped 95 places to reach 169th position. Off-spinner Dean has jumped 77 places to reach 50th position in the bowlers' rankings, and she has jumped 103 places to reach 77th position in the all-rounders' rankings.

India's top 5 batsmen in T20

Richa Ghosh is at teh 22nd position with 565 rating points. Team India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian in the top 10 of the rankings. Mandhana is at the third position with 722 rating points. On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma are at 13th, 14th and 15th positions, respectively. Richa Ghosh at the fifth position in the list of the top performing Indians.

