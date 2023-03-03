This is what overconfidence can do: Ravi Shastri on India's defeat in 3rd Test at Indore

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his take on India's 9-wicket loss against Australia in the 3rd Test at Indore. According to him, men in blue paid the price for "complacency and overconfidence" and were over-eager to dominate the Australian bowlers. India suffered a loss by 9 wickets to Australia on Friday.

"This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down," Shastri said.

"I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse," he added.

Opting to bat, India had lost seven wickets in the first session on day one and were bundled out for just 109 runs. Australia posted 197 to take an 88-run lead. In the second innings, India were dismissed for 163 and set a target of 76. The Aussies achieved it in just 18.5 overs.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden too slammed the Indian batters.

"Change of team too. KL Rahul dropped. Some of those things can be a bit destabilising, players playing for their spots and their opportunities can create a different mindset," he said.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar also criticised the Indian batters for their below-par show.

"Batters actually didn't do justice to their talent. If you look at the Indian wickets, you will find it is the Indian batters who got themselves out, playing some shots anticipating that this is what the pitch is going to do," Gavaskar said.

"They were not able to go down the pitch as much as they should have. They let the pitch overtake them. It was the pitch that actually started to play on their minds, even in the first innings but more so in the second innings," he added.

