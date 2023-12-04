Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'I was thinking, I would be the culprit of the game' - Arshdeep Singh opens up on phoenix finish in Bengaluru

'I was thinking, I would be the culprit of the game' - Arshdeep Singh opens up on phoenix finish in Bengaluru

Arshdeep Singh has represented the Men in Blue in 40 T20Is and claimed 58 scalps at an economy rate of 8.63. The left-arm pacer had claimed a four-fer in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 to help Punjab claim their maiden title.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2023 9:15 IST
Arshdeep Singh.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arshdeep Singh.

Budding pace sensation Arshdeep Singh emerged as a last-minute hero from a near possibility of being the "culprit" for India's likely defeat in the fifth T20I against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 4.

After going for 37 runs in his first three overs, Arshdeep was standing at the threshold of being held responsible for India's likely loss. However, the 24-year-old displayed nerves of steel and defended nine runs in the final over to script a dramatic turnaround and made the scoreline 4-1 in favour of the Men in Blue.

While speaking on the official broadcast, the Guna-born narrated his riveting tale of rising like a phoenix after getting off to a nightmarish start in the game.

"I guess for the big part of the game, for almost the first 19 overs, I was thinking that I gave away too many runs and would be the culprit of the game. But god gave me another chance and I believed in myself. Thanks to god that I defended it and thanks to the staff as well who believed in me," said Arshdeep.

The left-arm speedster also shared the conversation he had with his captain Suryakumar before delivering the final over of the fixture and how the latter tried to take the pressure off him.

Related Stories
Strike rate of 269! Sanju Samson storms back into form for Kerala after ODI recall for SA series

Strike rate of 269! Sanju Samson storms back into form for Kerala after ODI recall for SA series

Arshdeep delivers at death after Iyer's fifty in a thriller as India win 5th T20I, clinch series 4-1

Arshdeep delivers at death after Iyer's fifty in a thriller as India win 5th T20I, clinch series 4-1

Umpire saves boundary for India after being hit by ball, escapes nasty injury | Viral video

Umpire saves boundary for India after being hit by ball, escapes nasty injury | Viral video

"To be honest, nothing was going through my mind. Surya [Suryakumar Yadav] bhai told me that whatever happens, happens. The credit goes to our batsmen as well. They gave us a really good total here on a tricky wicket and we had a cushion of an extra 15 to 20 runs," he added.

Notably, Arshdeep has become the second Indian to defend 10 runs or less in a T20I game. Jasprit Bumrah was the first player to defend 10 or less for the Men in Blue. Bumrah had achieved the feat against England while playing at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on January 29, 2017.

Latest Cricket News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News

X