"I don't think...": Mitchell Starc excited to face 'best team' India in World Cup 2023 final

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is looking forward to facing team India in front of 1.3 lakh people at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). The left-arm fast bowler was the leading wicket-taker in 2015 and 2019 World Cup editions but hasn't been at his best this time around.

However, he played a huge role in taking Australia to the final on Thursday (November 16) first with the ball and then with the bat. After losing the toss, Australia struck early with Starc sending back the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma for a duck in the first over and then nipped out one of their in-form batters Aiden Markram. He came back in the death overs to dismiss Keshav Maharaj as South Africa were eyeing a score around 240.

Later in the chase, he batted patiently when things got tricky for Australia and mustered an unbeaten 16 off 38 balls with two fours to his name. Come the India clash, Mitchell Starc is happy that he stepped up in the big clash for his team and is excited to meet the best team of the tournament, India, in the final. He also noted that if a team has to win the World Cup, it has to be by beating the best team. Moreover, he also noted that the players from two teams are no strangers to knockout or final matches pointing out that India and Australia also faced earlier this year in the final of World Test Championship.

"That's why we play the game, we take on the best, they've been the best in the tournament so far, and that's why we find oursleves in the final. That's what World Cups are about. It's a big occasion, a World Cup final. Both teams played each other in the Test final earlier this year, soI don't think either change room is new to big occasions. It's going to be loud and passionate, and it's just going to be a great spectacle and everyone in our changeroom look forward to the occasion," Starc said after the match in the press conference.

