'I cannot forget that game...': Mohammad Nawaz recalls Virat Kohli's heroics at MCG in T20 World Cup 2022

The India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 was one for the ages. India recovered from the precarious position of 31/4 after seven overs to chase down 160 runs and it was yet again, that man Virat Kohli who had made the unthinkable possible at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He had smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls while helping the team churn out 28 runs off the last eight balls to win it for India.

Mohammad Nawaz was the man who bowled the last over for Pakistan with 12 needed to defend. While he did well in the first three deliveries conceding only three runs, things went wrong from there on as Kohli took India home in a stunning fashion. Nawaz had experienced a similar fate in the Asia Cup a month or two ago when Hardik Pandya had finished the game in the last over thriller.

Recalling the thriller in the T20 World Cup while speaking to Cricbuzz, Nawaz admits that the loss really hurt him but also stated that the experience at the MCG helped him for good as he now adapts better to such situations. He also lauded Virat Kohli for the way he batted and said that only the former Indian captain could've won that game for his country. Nawaz also jokingly mentioned that whenever he goes to Australia, he recalls that game and feels bad about it.

"You are trying to hurt me again (laughs). When the match is so big and the whole world is seeing you... and the fight in that game was a good one and there was excitement and now it seems that it turned out to be my strength because when you go through such an experience, you can adapt better when you come up against a similar scenario. Look, he (Kohli) is the best player in the world. And why he is the best player around he showed in that game considering in those conditions when you lose four wickets inside 40 runs and the way our three fast bowlers were bowling only he could win a game from that point," he said.