I am never satisfied: Babar Azam on setting next goals, reveals his way to handle low phase

The star Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam revealed how he handles the low phase and sets individual goals during an interview on Wednesday. Babar also shared how he adopted playing conditions in Bangladesh after impressive performances in New Zealand.

The former cricketer struggled for consistency across formats in 2023 but recently picked up some form on the New Zealand tour. He registered three back-to-back fifties against the Kiwis and has carried that momentum in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

Babar, who left the captaincy duties after Pakistan's abysmal World Cup 2023 campaign, said that talking with others helped him overcome the low phase in his career. He admitted that talking to another person helps rectify mistakes.

"Yes of course I talk with a lot of people," Babar Azam told Cricbuzz. "I also analyse where I am going wrong by seeing my own videos in the nets and having discussion over it. But I feel you are your biggest coach. Another person can tell you about technique but you have to understand from within where you are making a mistake and how you can rectify because you know best what mistakes you are committing as a batter."

Babar also pointed out that he never gets satisfied after achieving something and keeps focusing on his next goals to keep himself going.

"Look, the main thing is how much you are enjoying your game and certainly the goal is how I can win games for my team. As far as my own goal is concerned, I am never satisfied because whenever I achieve something, I always focus on my next goal and make plans on how I can achieve that. That keeps me going and it never stops. I always focus on my next goal because what I have achieved is in the past. What is there to be achieved for me - like how I can score runs and how I can match the top players - is something that keeps me motivated," Babar added.

The 29-year-old batter is currently featuring for Rangpur Raiders in BPL 2024 where he has scored two fifties in four innings.