'His opinion matters?' - Aakash Chopra trolled for his 'Virat Kohli not in Fab four' comment

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has triggerred a huge debate with his recent statement on Virat Kohli who is currently in West Indies gearing up for the two-match Test series starting from July 12. Chopra, on his Youtube channel, recently stated that the current Fab Four of Test cricket comprising Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith is reduced to only Fab Three pointing out Kohli's record in Tests over the last few years.

Kohli has been kind of out of form in Tests since 2020 having scored only one century. The former India skipper has mustered only 1277 runs in 25 Tests since te start of 2020 and has only one three-figure score to show. He also averages only 29.69 during this period and for the same reason, Chopra felt that Kohli is out oif Fab 3' with rest of the batter doing much better than him in recent times.

"There is no Fab 4 now in Test cricket. Virat Kohli is out of it. Babar Azam has scored runs and he can be part of it, but not now. For now, it's Fab-3 with Kane, Root and Smith," Chopra said while speaking on his Youtube channel. But this hasn't gone down well with the fans who have questioned Aakash Chopra's credentials as an international cricketer. Some severe reactions are coming Chopra's way for his comments.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be looking to improve his numbers in the format in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He has decent record against the West Indies in the longest format and will be eager to make a mark. He will also take heart from the fact that before the WTC Final, he managed to end the Test century drought scoring a ton in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

