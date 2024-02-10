Heather Graham left out as Australia announce squad for one-off Test against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia women's team.

Australia and South Africa are set to script history as they are going to take on each other for the first time in the red-ball format. Cricket Australia has named a strong 14-member squad for the one-off Test that is slated to be played at The WACA in Perth starting February 15.

Australia's squad announcement has led to the inclusion of bowling allrounder Sophie Molineux. Molineux has been added to the Australian team for the first time since her last appearance which came in the T20I format against India in Carrara on October 10, 2021.

Molineux's inclusion has led to the ouster of Heather Graham and that's a major change in the Australia squad that played against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2022. Apart from Graham, left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle, who underwent surgery to get skin cancer removed from her neck region is also not a part of the squad as she continues to recover.

Cricket Australia's head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler expressed delight at Molineux's return to the squad and lauded her for all the hard work that she has put in the last 12 months.

"It was a nice call to make, (Sophie’s) been through a lot in the last couple of years," Flegler was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"She was pretty emotional, she’s put a lot of hard work in over the last 12 months but even the previous 12 months as well – she’s missed out on some big tournaments for us.

"She has come back and played really well…has probably surprised herself a little bit with how well she’s gone.

"She’s an all-format player, was an all-format player before she got injured and she’s come back in great nick," he added.

Australia Test squad:

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Test squad:

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker