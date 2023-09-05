'He was born in wrong era:' Fans disappointed after India prefer Surya over Sanju Samson in World Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Surya picked in WC squad while Samson has been left out

The much anticipated India's 15-member World Cup squad was announced today (September 5) in a press conference in Kandy by skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. As expected, there were no surprises or last-minute inclusions in the squad even only three players from the group that travelled for the Asia Cup were axed. Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson missed out while Suryakumar Yadav was preferred over them.

Surya's selection has come under the scanner as he hasn't grabbed his opportunities in the chances he got. He averages only 24.33 in 26 ODIs so far and on the contrary, Samson averages 55.71 in 13 ODIs he has played so far in his career. Among other players, Prasidh Krishna is unlucky to miss out as three specialist pacers Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have made it to the squad while Tilak Varma was always a left-field selection for the Asia Cup and with no chances given in the group stage, was expected to miss out.

Interestingly, despite not playing any matches in the lead up to the squad announcement, KL Rahul hs been selected. He has been declared after missing out on the Asia Cup group stage with a niggle. The fans are disappointed with this decision as well as many felt Samson should've been picked ahead of Rahul and Surya. Reserve or back up players weren't named in the press conference as many hoped that Samson will make it to that list at least. Moreover, Sanju hasn't been named in the India squad for the Asian Games either which is surprising. It remains to be seen if he turns out to be a last-minute inclusion in the line-up for the Asian Games.

India squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

