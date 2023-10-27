Hardik Pandya injury update: Uncertainty grows over India all-rounder's recovery time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the match against England on Sunday (October 29) in Lucknow. He missed the optional practice session on Thursday (October 26) evening and the ankle injury seems to be serious than initially aniticipated. Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma had stated the injury wasn't too serious but now there concerns are growing over his continued his absence.

There are reports that Hardik might even miss the game against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. At the moment, team India is not seeking any replacement or cover for him in the squad but in case he misses the game against South Africa scheduled on November 5, then the management might have to think about his replacement. India had to make two changes in order to make up for Pandya's absence against New Zealand and that led to the men in blue playing with only five specialist bowlers.

With none of the top six batters bowling, the team struggled in the middle overs for the first time in World Cup 2023. Kuldeep Yadav endured a tough day at the office and the scenario can repeat against in-form teams like South Africa next month. Also, if India make it to semifinals, it can cost them a lot. For the same reason, India might start looking for replacement or at least a cover if Hardik Pandya doesn't recover in time.

Virat Kohli spotted bowling in nets

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was spotted bowling in nets ahead of clash against England. He had bowled just three balls against Bangladesh after Hardik walked off in the middle of the over. However, Kohli might be needed to bowl a bit more in the upcoming matches and team India seems to be already preparing for the worst scenario. The only positive for India here is Mohammed Shami's performance in his first game of the ongoing mega event. He picked up a stunning five-wicket haul to restrict New Zealand to 273 runs who were looking good to score more than 300 at one stage.

Interestingly, Shami might end up warming the bench as PTI has reported that the hosts are likely to include Ravichandran Ashwin depending on the surface in Lucknow. There is also a possibility of Mohammed Siraj going out after the way Shami performed in the last game.

