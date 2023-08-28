Glenn Maxwell ruled out of T20I series against South Africa; Matthew Wade returns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Maxwell during training

In a major blow to the Australian men's cricket team, star allrounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa with a left ankle injury and has been forced to fly back home.

Maxwell had hurt the same leg that got fractured last year in a freak accident forced him to sit on the sidelines for months before he made his much-awaited comeback to international cricket. The 34-year-old was not a part of the ODI squad anyway as he was supposed to travel back to Australia for the birth of his first child.

However, Maxwell's injury has presented a wonderful opportunity for wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade as he has been recalled to join the squad. Wade last played for the country in the T20 World Cup 2022 and has not made a single presence for the Aussies since then.

Maxwell is not the only player to get ruled out of the upcoming South Africa series. He has joined a list of other names including Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and David Warner who will mist the T20I leg of the tour.

The Kew-born still has a metal plate in his left leg after he injured his fibula in the freak birthday accident endured last year and the recent training sessions have aggravated the issue. One of the selectors in Australia's panel, Tony Dodemaide gave an update on Maxwell's recovery and his injury.

"We will monitor Glenn's recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup," said selector Tony Dodemaide as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

Australia's squad for the T20I series against South Africa:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Latest Cricket News