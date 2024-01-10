George Bailey believes David Warner will play West Indies T20Is despite schedule clash with ILT20 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 1, 2024

Australian men’s cricket team's chief selector George Bailey believes that David Warner will feature in the T20Is against West Indies amid the player's potential involvement in the upcoming ILT20 2024.

Despite announcing his retirement from Test and ODIs, Warner holds a central contract with Cricket Australia and has already revealed his intentions to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Bailey confirmed that the veteran opener will be part of the T20I squad for West Indies series in February and added that the centrally contracted players will be available for the games if selected.

"He'll be part of those T20 matches at the back end of the summer and in New Zealand as well," Bailey told reporters. "I think that's the same with all our Australian contracted players. If they're going to be selected in a squad then they're available. If they're not then it depends on what sort of domestic cricket responsibilities they have. So I think [Warner] had flagged that as potentially one of the reasons why he has made the decision to retire from one-day cricket but we're still really excited about what he can provide for that T20 team and hoping he can add one more major trophy to his cabinet."

Warner, 37, announced his decision to leave ODIs to focus on the franchise cricket leagues. He is named as the captain of Dubai Capitals for the second season of UAE's International League T20 which is scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 18.

Australia host a three-match T20I series against West Indies from February 9 to 13 and then travel to New Zealand for the T20I series starting on February 21. It was reported that Warner might prefer ILT20 over international cricket but might be selected for the West Indies series due to his central contract.