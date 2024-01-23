From Ravi Shastri, Shubman Gill to Deepti Sharma: Full list of winners at BCCI Awards 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI The BCCI hosted its annual awards after a long gap of four years where the winners of previous years were also conferred

It was a glitzy evening in Hyderabad as the who's who of Indian cricket was present in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual NAMAN awards to felicitate the best performances across age-group, domestic and international cricket for men and women. Since the awards were happening after a long gap of four years, the winners of the previous three editions were presented. Since India will be playing England in the first of the five Tests against England, the whole team was already in the city and the presenters, the board members and administrators were also present.

Legendary cricketers Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri headlined the evening winning the Lifetime Achievement awards while Shubman Gill, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, R Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jaydev Unadkar, U19 skipper Uday Saharan were among the winners. Here's a look at the full list-

Full list of Award winners (2022-23 season)

Jagmohan Dalmiya trophy

Best Women Cricketer (Jr. Domestic) - Vaishnavi Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

Best Women Cricketer (Sr. Domestic) - Nabam Yapu (Arunachal Pradesh)

Highest wicket-taker (U16 Vijay Merchant) - Anmoljeet Singh (Punjab)

Highest run-getter (U16 Vijay Merchant) - Vihaan Malhotra (Punjab)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy

Highest wicket-taker (U19 Cooch Behar) - Manav Chothani (Saurashtra)

Highest run-getter (U19 Cooch Behar) - Danish Malewar (Vidarbha)

Highest wicket-taker (U23 Col. CK Nayadu Trophy) - Vishal B Jayswal (Gujarat)

Highest run-getter (U23 Col. CK Nayadu Trophy) - Kshitij Patel (Gujarat)

Madhavrao Scindia Award

Highest wicket-taker (Ranji Trophy) - Jalaj Saxena (Kerala)

Highest wicket-taker (Ranji Trophy) - Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka)

Lala Amarnath Award

Best all-rounder domestic limited-over competition - Riyan Parag (Assam)

Best all-rounder Ranji Trophy - Saransh Jain (Madhya Pradesh)

Best performance in BCCI domestic tournaments - Saurashtra (Won Ranji, Vijay Hazare, Men's U19 Trophy and Runners-up in Irani Cup)

Best umpire in domestic cricket - Rohan Pandit

Highest wickets in ODIs (women) - Devika Vaidya

Most runs in ODIs (women) - Jemimah Rodrigues

Dilip Sardesai Award: Highest wicket-taker (IND vs WI) - R Ashwin

Dilip Sardesai Award: Highest run-getter (IND vs WI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Best international debut (Women) - Amanjot Kaur

Best international debut (Men) - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Best international cricketer (women) - Deepti Sharma

Polly Umrigar Award: Best international cricketer (men) - Shubman Gill

Col. CK Nayadu Lifetime Achievement Award - Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri