Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez steps down from PCB Technical Committee

Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez has stepped from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Technical Committee. Hafeez, who was named to the committee last month, announced his resignation through a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. The former batter thanked the board chairman Zaka Ashraf and assured him of being available for Pakistan cricket whenever required.

"I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as an honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I'm always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad," Hafeez wrote on X.

Hafeez's move came a day after a meeting, chaired by Zaka Ashraf, was held to review Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 performance. Team Director Mickey Arthur, coaches Grant Bradburn, Andrew Puttick, Morne Morkel, captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan were also part of the meeting.

The 42-year-old Hafeez was appointed to the PCB technical committee along with former cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq in early August. Misbah was made the head of the high-profile committee. Notably, Inzamam has been named as the chief selector of the Pakistan team.

According to the PCB statement, the committee "will provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, the appointment of the national selection committees, the appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators."

Pakistan were recently knocked out from the Asia Cup Super Four as the Babar Azam-led side failed to defeat Sri Lanka in a must-win clash for the final. They earlier lost to India in another Super Four clash. The Men in Green will now be seen in action at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. They will play two warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia, before kickstarting their campaign in the main draw of the tournament. Pakistan's first World Cup match is against the Netherlands on October 6.

