Former New Zealand captain, five-time Ashes winner to join Blackcaps' coaching roster ahead of ODI World Cup

In an attempt to add more experience to their coaching roster ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, New Zealand have added former captain Stephen Fleming and James Foster to the set-up. Former England batter Ian Bell and Pakistan's legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq are also set to join the coaching structure and will remain associated over the next four months.

Bell, a five-time Ashes winner and one of the most prolific English batters of his era will join the Kiwis in the capacity of an assistant coach during the upcoming four-match T20I series against England. The 41-year-old will then take up Luke Ronchi's role as batting coach of the team for the four-match ODI series against the Three Lions and continue in the same vein for the ODI series against Bangladesh. Ronchi will come back for the series against Bangladesh to give a reprieve to head coach Garry Stead as the latter will take a short break to recharge his batteries for the World Cup starting October 5.

For Foster, he will serve the Kiwis as assistant coach for the ODI leg in England and will continue in the same role during the World Cup. This is going to be a reunion for Foster and Fleming with the New Zealand cricket team as both were previously associated with the unit. Foster assisted the Kiwis in the UAE in 2018 whereas Fleming worked with the team leading into the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Fleming comes with plenty of coaching experience, having been a part of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and coached them to five title victories. He is currently heading the coaching duties of Southern Brave in The men's Hundred and will join the Blackcaps for the ODI series against England.

The manager of the Blackcaps Simon Insley opened up on the latest appointments and mentioned that the new set of people will bring new ideas to the set-up and plenty of experience ahead of the hectic schedule that lies ahead.

"We’re delighted with the caliber of coaches we’ve been able to confirm to assist the BLACKCAPS on the various tours.

"New voices don’t just freshen things up for the players but they also bring new ideas and energy to the whole group which is especially important on away tours," Insley said to New Zealand Cricket.

"Ian Bell has had a broad range of experiences as batting coach since retiring, working with Derbyshire, Hobart Hurricanes, England U19 and Lions as well as his current role with the Birmingham Phoenix.

"James Foster has worked with a number of our BLACKCAPS through his extensive coaching history which has featured stints as Head Coach in the ILT20, CPL the PSL along with his current role in with KKR in the IPL.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming the new guys into our group and getting stuck into a busy and important period of cricket for the team," he added.

