IND vs SL: Fiery Mohammed Siraj sends death stare to Charith Asalanka, batter reacts | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj gives a stare to Charith Asalanka.

Mohammed Siraj found back his mojo in the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian pace merchant had only five wickets in the first six games but he brushed apart any speculations over his form when he took three wickets in one of the most eye-catching spells in ODIs. Siraj took three wickets for 16 runs in 7 overs as he tore the Sri Lankan top order. But this was not where he decided to take a backseat.

Siraj took three wickets out of the first four as he put Sri Lanka into tatters at 3-4. He then gave a death stare to Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka. The incident took place in the 8th over of the innings when the Lankan Lions were 12/4. Siraj took three of those wickets but wanted to keep the pressure on. He came steaming down to Asalanka and bowled a head-high bouncer that was ducked by the Southpaw. Siraj came charging towards the batter and sent a few words while giving a death stare at him. Asalanka did not want to give it back and smiled in reply. The square-leg umpire walked a few steps to stop the situation from escalating but Siraj decided to walk back.

India maul Sri Lanka

India thrashed Sri Lanka as they handed them a 302-run defeat. This was India's biggest win in ODI World Cup history and second biggest in ODI history. Jasprit Bumrah did the early damage when he removed Pathum Nissanka. Siraj sent huge blows to the Lankan camp before Mohammed Shami joined the party with a record five-wicket haul. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 55.

Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified now. Been a good effort from the squad, when we started off in Chennai. This was our goal, to qualify first and then obviously to be in the semis and the finals. The way we approached these 7 games, it was quite clinical. Everyone put in the effort and a lot of individuals have put their hand up. Was a good challenge to put runs on the board, and that's the kind of template you gotta have when you want to score that many runs. 350 on any pitch is a very good score and a lot of credit to the batting unit for taking us to that score and the bowlers did the job obviously.

