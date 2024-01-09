Faf du Plessis keeps South Africa return in sights as T20 World Cup stands ahead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Faf du Plessis.

South Africa veteran Faf du Plessis has kept an eye on returning to the South Africa colours as the star batter gears up for the second season of SA20. Faf, who has retired from test cricket, is yet to call it a day in limited-overs cricket.

The 39-year-old will be leading the Johannesburg Super Kings in the upcoming SA20, which begins on January 10. He also leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. However, he still has an International comeback on his mind as the T20 World Cup is in sight.

Speaking on whether the SA20 will be the one last attempt to play at the global tournament, the ex-Proteas skipper said, "Final crack. It is first about getting back from injury, looking forward to playing cricket again." he said at the captains' press interaction on Monday.

"Obviously, the tournament is the most important thing, I just want to make sure I play good cricket. It is a great time for us to be still involved in the game. Then we’ll see what happens after that," the Super Kings skipper added.

'Biggest learning curve was to work under Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni': Faf

The South African star then shared his experience of working under the ambits of Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni. "It was great to be part of that dressing room as a young guy. Probably my biggest learning curve was to work under Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni. At the start of my leadership journey to see how the big guys do things, it was great to learn," Faf added.

"My first season, it was all about sitting and asking questions and observing. MS is captain cool, he is very calm under pressure and it is very important to be relaxed. When you play under some great leaders you also understand that it is important to do things in a way that is going to work for you. You just can’t copy different styles all the time," the Proteas star said.