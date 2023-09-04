Explained: What happens if India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match in Kandy also gets washed out

Follow us on Image Source : AP There's a prediction of heavy rain in Kandy on Monday, September 4

Team India will be up against Nepal in their second game of the ongoing Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The first game against Pakistan was unfortunately a disappointing no-result as rain relented, to deny any play in the second innings as the players never came back on to the field after the innings break. It seems like, similar scenes will be on display on Monday (September 4) as well, with the prediction of heavy rain in Pallekele with India set to play again.

The weather allowed uninterrupted play on Thursday, August 31 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but since then it has been gloomy weather in the Sri Lankan city and if the forecast is anything to go by, the weather is unlikely to improve throughout the week.

As per Accuweather, there is an 84 per cent probability of precipitation in the daytime when the match begins with a 26 per cent chance of thunderstorms. The duration of rain could exceed three hours. Even though the probability of rain reduces just a bit in the evening, it is still above 60 per cent and there's every chance that the Monday game could have a similar result as the India-Pakistan clash, which is no result.

Pakistan have already made it to the Super Fours and India need to win against Nepal to confirm their qualification. However, even if the match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will share a point each and India will make it to the next stage without even winning a single game. Nepal lost their first game against Pakistan and if the India game is called off, they will have just one point in their kitty while India will have two, since both their games are washed out.

India will qualify regardless unless Nepal do the unthinkable (if the match takes place) but the players, fans and all the stakeholders will be hoping for a result given the dull forecast for the rest of the week.

Latest Cricket News