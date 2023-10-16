England become first team in history to achieve unwanted World Cup record after shock loss vs Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler (R) and England head coach Matthew Mott were speechless in press conference after team's loss to Afghanistan

What is a World Cup without upsets, or without the lower-ranked teams showing everyone that they belong? So, Afghanistan decided to pull one out of the hat on Sunday, October 15 in Delhi as they beat the defending champions England in one of the most stunning outcomes in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

On a balanced track which had something for everyone, Afghanistan posted 284 runs batting first after losing the toss and their bowlers were on the money from the outset. First, the pacers, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq and then the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi had the English batters under their control as apart from Harry Brook, no other batter showed real resistance which meant England suffered their second loss of the tournament in three games.

With this 69-run loss, England became the first team to lose to all other 11 Test-playing nations in ODI World Cups. What began with a loss in the semis to Australia in 1975, the inventors of the game have completed an unfortunate circle 48 years later. Somehow, England always find themselves on the receiving end of such upsets, whether it was against Ireland and Bangladesh in 2011 or Bangladesh again in 2015 that started the white-ball revolution.

England's first loss to each of the 11 other Test-playing nations in CWC history

Australia - World Cup 1975 semi-final by 4 wickets

West Indies - World Cup 1979 final by 92 runs

New Zealand - World Cup 1983 by 2 wickets

India - World Cup 1983 semi-final by 6 wickets

Pakistan - World Cup 1987 by 18 runs

Zimbabwe - World Cup 1992 by 9 runs

South Africa - World Cup 1996 by 78 runs

Sri Lanka - World Cup 1996 quarter-final by 5 wickets

Ireland - World Cup 2011 by 3 wickets

Bangladesh - World Cup 2011 by 2 wickets

Afghanistan - World Cup 2023 by 69 runs

England find themselves in a tricky spot now with needing to win probably all games or at least five out of the six remaining matches. They have the team but they aren't looking the side that has played ODI cricket in the last 8 years. And they face a red-hit South Africa in Mumbai next week, talk about when it rains, it pours.

Latest Cricket News