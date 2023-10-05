Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smash records, cruise past Tendulkar-Ganguly partnership record

Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
New Zealand thumped England in the World Cup 2023 opener chasing down 283 runs in just 36.2 overs. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra lit up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with their exquisite batting. Both the batters scored sparkling centuries and also remained unbeaten.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2023 21:20 IST
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hammered England in the opening of the World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5 (Thursday). Thanks to their performance, New Zealand gunned down a competitive target of 283 runs in just 37th over with a massive nine wickets in hand.

It was a comprehensive performance from the left-handed duo with the bat despite losing Will Young early in the innings. They added an unbeaten 273 for the second wicket which is the fourth-highest partnership in the history of the World Cup. In the process, they also went past the star Indian duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly who had added 244 runs for the second wicket against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup.

Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle own the record of registering the highest partnership in the history of the World Cup. The duo had smashed 372 runs together against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 mega event. The next in this list is Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid who had notched up 318 runs against Sri Lanka in Taunton in the 1999 edition.

Highest partnership in World Cup history
Partners Runs Opposition World Cup edition
Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle 372 Zimbabwe 2015
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid 318 Sri Lanka 1999
Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan 282 Zimbabwe 2011
Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway 273* England 2023
David Warner, Steve Smith 260 Afghanistan 2015

Which records were broken by the Ravindra-Conway duo

Rachin Ravindra became the youngest batter to score a century for New Zealand in the ODI World Cup while Devon Conway registered the fourth-highest individual score on World Cup debut. He smashed an unbeaten 152 while Glenn Turner (171*), Craig Wishart (172*), and Gary Kirsten (188*) are above him. This is also the first time that a New Zealand pair has notched up a double-century partnership in the mega event.

