Ben Stokes' maiden World Cup ton ends Netherlands' campaign, keeps England alive in Champions Trophy race

END vs NED: England pulled off an impressive 160-run win to end Netherlands' slim hopes of making the World Cup 2023 semifinal on Wednesday, November 8. The star all-rounder Ben Stokes recorded his maiden World Cup hundred and David Willey, and Adil Rashid shone with a ball to boost England's chances to secure the Champions Trophy 2024 qualification.

Already eliminated from the semifinal race, the Three Lions managed to pull off a satisfactory result to end their five-match losing streak as well. Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson replaced Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood for England while Teja Nidamanuru came in for Saqib Zulfiqar for Netherlands.

Jonny Bairstow's poor campaign continued as he managed to score just 15 runs. Joe Root and Dawid Malan put England on track for a big total with an 85-run stand for the second wicket. Root failed to convert a good start into a big knock and lost his wicket while attempting a reverse scoop six.

Logan van Beek dismissed Root and then ran out Dawid Malan with the latter scoring an excellent 87 runs off 74 balls. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali struggled to contribute but a sensational century from in-form Stokes boosted England to a total of 339 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Stokes top-scored with 108 runs off 84 balls and Woakes added crucial 51 runs with the duo adding a combined 129-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Chasing a big total, an under-pressure Dutch side lost opener Max O'Dowd and Collin Ackermann early. Wesley Baressi and Sybrand Engelbrecht pulled off fighting 55 runs for the third wicket but England remained ahead with timely wickets.

Captain Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamauru tried to avoid a big defeat but a spin duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali dominated the game with three wickets each. Teja top-scored with 41* runs as the Dutch side's innings collapsed on 179 runs in 37.2 overs.

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

