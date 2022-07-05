ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Questions raised on Rahul Dravid's approach and coaching

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Dravid | File Photo

India, of late, have been a force to reckon with in the Test format. Their success in the longest format of the game can be attributed to how well the pace attack, as well as the spinners, have performed over the past few years.

Their potency on Indian soil was never in question. The captain just needed to unleash the duo of Jadeja, Ashwin, and sometimes a third spinner like Jayant Yadav or Axar Patel, and the opposition would come crumbling down.

But it was the performance of the pace attack in SENA countries that got the world talking and made the Indian bowling attack - one of the most lethal in world cricket. It was during the Kohli-Shastri era that this change happened.

But, since the change in the coaching staff, India has played three overseas tests and lost all three. Two vs South Africa and the recently concluded Edgbaston Test vs England.

To make matters worse, the loss in these Test matches have come in the fourth innings, where South Africa and England chased down targets above 210 - without breaking much sweat.

South Africa chased down 243 and 212, whereas England scripted history to chase down a record target of 378. In all these three matches - Team India could only take three wickets.

What has changed all of a sudden? Is the team missing Bharat Arun?

Has the strategy changed for the fourth innings? Have the inputs changed? India went defensive way early in the game - something that wasn't seen when Kohli was in charge. It was like India were anticipating an assault. And when it happened, they had no 'Plan B'.

Twitter too, raised questions on Rahul Dravid's coaching and approach. Here are a few reactions.

Team India will next face England in a three-match T20 series starting July 7.