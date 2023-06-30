Ashes 2023: Australia sweat over Nathan Lyon's calf injury in a potentially match-defining factor at Lord's

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nathan Lyon pulled up sore shortly after tea sending chills down the spine of the Australian team and the fans

The ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's hangs in balance currently with both Australia and England having the opportunity to have a crack at each other on the third morning after the hosts scored 278/4 by the end of Day 2. Australia need six wickets to wrap up England's innings while the hosts are 138 runs behind but the visitors were dealt with a body blow shortly after tea as their veteran spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a calf injury.

Lyon attempted a catch on the fine-leg boundary before pulling up sore as he hobbled off the field. Lyon really looked in pain as Australia fear the worst. A few minutes later, Cricket Australia's update said, "Nathan Lyon suffered an injury to his right calf injury while fielding in the final session today. He will be further assessed after play."

Lyon, who took the first wicket of the England innings by dismissing Zak Crawley, didn't take any further part in the match on Day 2 and if that's the case for the rest of the Lord's Test, it could be a defining factor in the game and in the series.

The extent of the injury is still unknown but the centurion Steve Smith mentioned after the day's play that it didn't look good and that if he fails to recover in time to bowl in the rest of the game, it will be a big loss. "I haven't been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn't look good. It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game. I'm not sure how he actually is. But obviously, if he's no good, it's a big loss for us," Smith told reporters after stumps on Day 2.

Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test on the bounce for Australia has proven his worth for his side with longevity and fitness and ironically the injury happened to him in this very game. Australia will hope that if not this match, Lyon can play some part in the remaining three Tests otherwise, Todd Murphy, the rookie off-spinner will get his first Ashes experience.

