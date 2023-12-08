Star batter ruled out of only Test against India due to injury, ECB names two replacements

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Emma Lamb against South Africa in June 2022

In a major blow for England, the star batter Emma Lamb has been ruled out of the upcoming one-off Test match against India on December 8. Lamb suffered a back injury on Friday and has returned home to consult with a spinal surgeon.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named Maia Bouchier and Kirstie Gordon as replacements for Lamb. Bouchier, a middle-order batter, will be in contention to make her Test debut while leg spinner Gordon played her only Test match against Australia in 2019.

“Emma Lamb has been withdrawn from the England Women Test squad to play India due to a back problem. Lamb has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine the next steps,” ECB said in a statement.

In Lamb's absence, Danni Wyatt is expected to partner Tammy Beaumont to open innings in the Test match. Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey can also bat at the top as England are tipped to field a strong playing eleven on December 14. Rising youngster Alice Capsey is also in contention to make her debut in Test cricket after consistently impressive performances in white-ball cricket.

England Women Test Squad: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Giler, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb (ruled out)

England tour of India 2023:

Wednesday 6 December: India v England (1st IT20), Wankhede Stadium - England won by 38 runs

Saturday 9 December: India v England (2nd IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Sunday 10 December: India v England (3rd IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Thursday 14 December: Test match, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Latest Cricket News