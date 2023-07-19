Emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER India A will be up against Pakistan A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The most-awaited clash of the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup or any continental or global cricket tournament is here. India A will take on Pakistan A in the third game of their campaign in the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, July 19. Both teams currently have four points to their name and the winner of the Wednesday clash could probably top Group B as both teams have already beaten Nepal and UAE A.

India A's all-round strength has helped the Men in Blue breeze past teams like Nepal and UAE A as Harshit Rana has led the bowling attack perfectly with six wickets in two games while skipper Yash Dhull and opening batters Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma have done the job with the bat. In the last game, Nishant Sindhu, the part-time left-arm spinner took four wickets against Nepal A with Rajvardhan Hangargekar taking three.

Different players have stood up for the team on different occasions and the Dhull-led side will hope that it is the case once again in the high-octane clash as well.

When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A match of Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 live on TV and streaming in India?

The India A vs Pakistan A match will kick off at 2 PM IST. The match will be live broadcasted on TV on Star Sports and the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt

