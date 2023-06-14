Duleep Trophy: South Zone squad announced for the tournament, Out of favour India batter named captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India players

India's new domestic season is set to begin later this month with Duleep Trophy set to commence on June 28. Six zones - North, South, West, East, Central and North East - will take part in the competition. Finalists of the previous edition, South and West, have received direct entry to the semifinals and they will wait for their opponents. Meanwhile, South Zone squad has been announced for the tournament and a couple of out of favour India batters have been given leadership duties.

Hanuma Vihari has been named captain while Mayank Agarwal will play as his deputy. Both players have surprisingly fallen down in the pecking order for India's Test team and have a golden opportunity now to stake their claim. With India losing the WTC Final to Australia recently, a few places in the squad are up for grabs. Moreover, all eyes will be on KS Bharat as well who hasn't performed well in five Test matches, including the WTC Final, for India.

Among other players, a few IPL performers have also been given an opportunity to shine. The likes of Tilak Varma, Sai Sudharsan and Vijaykumar Vyshak are included in the 15-member squad. Tilak Varma is being rated highly after a couple of brilliant seasons for Mumbai Indians while Sai Sudharsan did well for Gujarat Titans. Vyshak played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and impressed in limited outings.

Washington Sundar has regained his fitness finally and he will also be playing for South Zone. Apart from him and Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa and R Sai Kishore form the bowling attack of South Zone.

South Zone squad: Hanuma Vihari (C), Mayank Agarwal (VC), Ricky Bhui (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal and Tilak Varma.

