Going Down The Memory Lane: From Nidahas Trophy to IPL 2022, here are Dinesh Karthik's top T20 knocks; Watch

Dinesh Karthik who turned 37 on Wednesday, has been nothing but a revelation this IPL. Even after coming lower in the batting order, he smashed 330 runs in 16 matches with an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33. After the role he donned as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the wicket-keeper batsman made cut to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

To celebrate his 37th birthday, here are Karthik's top Twenty20 knocks to cherish

India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trohy 2018 -

Whenever there is a discussion about the 2018 Nidahas trophy final between India and Bangladesh, Karthik's match-winning knock of 29 runs in 8 balls with 3 sixes and 2 boundaries is remembered.

Karthik came to bat at No. 7 when the match was inclined in Bangladesh's favour. India needed 34 runs in 12 balls with Rubel Hussain steaming in to bowl the 19th over. Rubel had taken two wickets and given 13 runs in three overs. If Bangladesh thought they had the match in their pocket, Karthik had other plans.

Karthik began with six in the first ball, followed it up with a boundary, and then smacked Rubel into the stands to fetch 22 runs in the over. In the final over, India needed 5 off the last ball and a flat six over extra cover sealed the deal as Karthik walked back to a standing ovation.

India vs South Africa 2006 -

Karthik made his T20 debut in 2006 when India toured South Africa - this was India's first international T20 match as well.

On his T20I debut, South Africa set India a target of 126 runs. Karthik came to bat at No.5 in the 12th over with India's score at 71/3. Karthik and Dinesh Mongia forged a 37-run partnership. Later, Karthik with Suresh Raina helped India win the match by 6 wickets. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman was named the player of the match for his valuable contribution of 31 off 28 balls with three boundaries and a maximum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 -

With a score of 30 from just 8 balls and hammering at a strike rate of 375, the RCB wicket-keeper managed to halt celebrations briefly in the SRH camp. With four sixes and a boundary, Karthik's performance was praiseworthy.

After Virat Kohli's dismissal on the golden duck, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell played a massive role in contributing runs for the team. However, Patidar and Maxwell got out on 48 and 33. It was Karthik's turn to enter the field. After running for two, Karthik smashed a six against Kartik Tyagi in the second last over. In the last over Karthik hit three sixes and a boundary against Fazalhaq Farooqi and finished the innings for RCB in style, yet again.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018 IPL -

In the 11th edition of IPL, Karthik was named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. He demonstrated his talent and scored 498 runs, his second-best aggregate after the 2013 edition. In the eliminator between KKR and RR, Ajinkya Rahane-led Royals chose to bowl first.

KKR were struggling at 51/4 in 8 overs. Karthik stepped forward and made 52 off 38 balls.

