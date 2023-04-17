CSK vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 24th game of the Indian Premier League on April 17, Monday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

​Pitch Report - CSK vs RCB

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 135. It decreases to 130 runs in the 2nd innings. For a change, a team batting first won the game last time around at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB defended a total against Delhi Capitals easily. But that was an afternoon game while the match will be played under the lights on Monday. Conditions will be typical yet again and teams should back themselves to chase down any kind of score.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 16 T20I matches played at this venue, 6 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 9 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 16

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 135

Average 2nd Innings scores: 130

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 202/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest total recorded - 99/10 (19.3 Ov) by RSAW vs NZW

Highest score chased - 194/3 (19.4 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended - 114/7 (20 Ov) by SLW vs RSAW

Full Squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

