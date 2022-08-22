CSA T20 League: Chennai Super Kings-owned franchise elated to have Du Plessis

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Faf Du Plessis to lead Johannesburg Franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings

CSA T20 League: Throwing their hat into the glamorous and money-minting world of T20 leagues, Cricket South Africa earlier this year announced that they are sure about starting their version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Needless to say, the Indian Premier League has done loads of good to the Indian cricketing system and also to the other cricketing nations. With questions looming over the relevance of the bilateral series, especially the ODI format, as of now it seems that franchise & T20 league cricket is the only way forward in the gentleman's game.

The Chennai Super Kings-owned Johannesburg franchise spoke high praises of former South African captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday and said that the former CSK star will have a pivotal role to play as one of its marquee players in the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 league. Coincidentally Du Plessis has been a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player himself from 2011-2021. The former South Africa captain recently moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2022 after the mega auctions.

"Faf (Du Plessis) has been a backbone of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for the last 10 years. He has been one of the most consistent players for our team. We were not fortunate to pick him up during the last auction in the IPL. We were looking for an opportunity that came up in the CSA T20 League. We are happy that we got Faf back with the Super Kings family. It will be a very good opportunity for Faf to come back and do as well as he did for the Chennai Super Kings", said the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

The Johannesburg franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings also roped in England all-rounder Moeen Ali, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd, and South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

The Franchise further added that "we have decided to pick Faf, Moeen, Maheesh, and Romario as the four players who have been contracted by Cricket South Africa. We are also allowed to take one development player from South Africa. We have decided on Gerald, as recommended by Faf", the franchise further added.

