Chennai to host IPL 2024 final, Ahmedabad to be the other venue for the playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chennai and Ahmedabad, the home ground of last year's finalists will be hosting the four playoff matches including the final

Chennai, the home venue of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the final of the 2024 edition of the IPL, along with one of the two qualifiers. The BCCI will continue the tradition of giving the home venue of the reigning champions to the first game and the final of the next season of the IPL. Ahmedabad, the home venue of the runners-up the Gujarat Titans, will host the other qualifier and the eliminator.

“The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was the host to the final of the last two seasons of the IPL given the Titans were the champions of the 2022 edition and the tournament wasn't played in the home and away format in that season.

The depleted Titans without two of their main players, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami will lick off their IPL 2024 campaign on Sunday, March 24 against the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, the Super Kings despite not having MS Dhoni as their skipper in probably his final season of IPL, look like the team to beat and be there in the playoffs, having begun their campaign on a thunderous note with a comfortable victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, the schedule for the rest of the season is yet to be announced but the PTI report stated that it shall be in a couple of days. Given that the dates for the general elections in the country are announced, the schedule for the remaining games after April 7 has been finalised and the dates for the playoffs and the final will be announced alongside.