Chennai Super Kings hand Gujarat Titans record defeat in one-way traffic at Chepauk

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL CSK hand GT a big loss.

Chennai Super Kings have handed a record defeat to the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side defeated Shubman Gill's team in the battle of young captains by 63 runs to double up their win column in the tournament.

Defending champions CSK were way too much to handle for the 2022 champions as they steamrolled the visitors in one-way traffic at Chepauk. CSK outclassed GT with both bat and the ball and defended the 2106-run total after restricting the Titans to just 143.

This is the Titans' biggest loss in terms of runs in their history in the tournament. Before this, GT's biggest loss was of 27 runs against Mumbai Indians in the last season.

Biggest losses for GT by runs:

63 runs vs CSK Chennai 2024

27 runs vs MI Mumbai WS 2023

15 runs vs CSK Chennai 2023

The Super Kings made a big total batting first at an atypical Chepauk surface. Well led by an early rampage from Rachin Ravindra, a middle-order anchor role from Ruturaj Gaikwad and a star finish from Shivam Dube, CSK scored 206 in their 20 overs. Both the CSK openers made 46 runs each as they kept the flow of runs going. The two departed with the hosts on 127/3 in 12.3 overs and then Dube left a lasting impression on the innings. He hit the bowlers around the park and scored 51 off just 21 balls with five sixes and two fours.

The Titans needed a strong start but they could not get it with Shubman Gill departing in the 3rd over to Deepak Chahar, followed by Saha's wicket in the 5th over. Sai Sudharsan spent some good amount of time at the crease but lost his touch and made 37. There was hardly anything positive from the Titans batting as they were outclassed by CSK in an emphatic way.